A mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub left at least half a dozen people wounded, including a Ventura County sheriff's deputy, authorities said Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at Borderline Bar & Grill at 99 Rolling Oaks Dr.

Ventura County sheriff's officials said there were reports of an active shooter at the club.

During a press briefing around 12:45 a.m., Capt. Garo Kuredjian said they confirmed at least six people were injured, including the deputy.

"We're still looking for the shooter. We can't confirm the shooter is in custody at this point," he said.

He added that there may be more victims and that the information was preliminary. He said "hundreds" were inside the bar when the gunfire erupted.

Witness John Hedge, of Moorpark, said he saw a suspect throwing smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant. He also said he saw a security guard get shot.

"I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up - the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot.

"He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register...and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door," he said.

Hodge added that there may have been about 12 shots by the time he got out of the door.

He said the gunman had a beard, wore a hat, had a black jacket and may have had glasses.

"I thought it was a joke when the shots started firing. I know people there. I hope everybody's OK. I don't know how I didn't get shot," the man said.

Tim, Hodge's stepfather, who was in tears, said he was next to the entrance about to leave after playing pool when smoke came into the room.

"He fired the first shot. I knew it was live. I knew it was real. My son thought it was a joke so I pulled him down and got some cover. I looked up and he was moving to the right. He shot the front doorman, who was just a young man. Then he shot the cashier, just a young girl.

"Then he started moving to the right. He wasn't looking at us. Then he went into the office, where all the cash and stuff is. He didn't say anything at all. He just started shooting," he said.

Footage from AIR7 HD captured paramedics performing CPR on a person who appeared unresponsive.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Simi Valley and Oxnard police, arrived to help sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers.



FBI agents were also headed to the scene.

The country bar is located near the 101 Freeway off Moorpark Road.

The website for Borderline showed that Wednesday nights are College Country Nights that last from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Colleges near the club are California Lutheran University and California State University, Channel Islands.

Students from Pepperdine University in Malibu also often attend College Country Nights, and there may have been some at the bar Wednesday night. It was unclear how many, according to the university.
