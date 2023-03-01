A memorial mass will be held for Bishop David O'Connell Wednesday night at the St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Hacienda Heights before services will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown LA on Thursday and Friday.

Memorial services set to begin for Bishop David O'Connell in Hacienda Heights on Wednesday night

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Memorial services for Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell are set to begin Wednesday night.

A memorial mass will be held at 7 p.m. at the St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Hacienda Heights.

The services will continue with a public viewing and vigil mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. Then, there will be a funeral mass for O'Connell at the same cathedral on Friday.

O'Connell was murdered last month after being found in his home in Hacienda Heights with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 61-year-old Carlos Medina, has been charged with murder with a special allegation that he used a firearm in commission of the murder.

Medina is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has said that Medina was acting irrationally in the days before the murder and that an exact motive for the act remains unclear.