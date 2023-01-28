San Fernando Valley community can shop for Japanese food at new Mitsuwa location in Northridge

The San Fernando Valley can experience a little taste of Japan at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Northridge.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The San Fernando Valley can finally experience a little taste of Japan. The largest Japanese grocery chain, Mitsuwa, held a grand opening ceremony for its new location in Northridge.

"I really love it. I don't have to travel too far to find the stuff I usually need. You know everything Is within a 20-minute drive for me, so it's awesome," said customer Calvin Nguyen.

Mitsuwa officials say it's the first Japanese market in the north San Fernando Valley and customers can choose from a variety of authentic foods and products.

"The San Fernando Valley for many years, there wasn't a Japanese grocery store specializing in Japanese foods and services," said Mitsuwa Senior Vice President, Noriyoshi Miyata. "A lot of people are inconvenienced by having to go to Sawtelle, Little Tokyo or Torrance. So, there's definitely a need for a Japanese supermarket here."

"I've been going to the Korean markets, the Filipino markets and finally, there's a Japanese one I've been waiting for," said customer Cassidy Santa Cruz.

The market specializes in Japanese food and household items. Also, half of the products at the store are directly imported from Japan.

"I think they will be impressed with the grab-and-go items, sushi and bento boxes at affordable prices. What's popular in Japan, we have it here," Miyata said.

"Mitsuwa in Santa Monica, they have a bento box section, and my husband he is so excited to buy bento boxes," said customer Rumiko Hirano.

Officials say they hope the new location will transport the San Fernando Valley community to the heart of Japan without having to venture far from home.

"Japanese communities as well as anyone who's a fan of Japanese food and culture, we're determined to serve their needs," Miyata said.

