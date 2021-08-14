California recall election: Gov. Newsom brings his 'Vote No' campaign to LA area - WATCH LIVE

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is on a mission this weekend to convince every California voter to vote "no" in the upcoming recall election, and on Saturday morning he held the first of two campaign events in the Los Angeles area.The governor's first stop was at Service Employees International Union headquarters in Commerce, where he delivered remarks to volunteers who are helping him in his effort to rally voters against the recall.Newsom kicked off his tour Friday in San Francisco, where he took aim at conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who is leading among Republican candidates in the polls. Newsom described Elder as being "to the right" of former President Donald Trump."That's what's at stake in this election," Newsom said. "Don't think for a second you can't do damage in that role. Think about the judges he'd appoint. Who would he have appointed to replace Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate? How would that impact the trajectory of the country?"Newsom is facing a recall election Sept. 14, after some Californians criticized his handling of the state's homelessness problem, devastating wildfires and COVID-19 crisis. There are two questions on the ballot, asking whether Newsom should be removed from office, and if so, replaced by whom.There are 46 candidates running against Newsom, including a number of GOP candidates: Elder, businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, former Rep. Doug Ose and Caitlyn Jenner.