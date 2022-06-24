drug bust

Fullerton man found with enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, Orange County DA says

Officers say they found four kilos of fentanyl inside his vehicle and 20 more in his home along with fentanyl pills and meth.
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Fullerton man is facing several felony charges for possessing enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, nearly four times the population of Orange County, authorities announced Friday.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, 60-year-old Alfonso Gomez-Santana was arrested Wednesday when California Highway Patrol Officers pulled him over near South Lemon Street and Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton.

Officers found four kilos of fentanyl inside his vehicle and 20 more kilos in his home. They also found $250,000 worth of fentanyl pills and 122 grams of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

WATCH NOW | Hit play in the video above to watch ABC7 Los Angeles's 24x7 Streaming channel

The district attorney's office said it takes about 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be considered a lethal dose.

"It is unconscionable that someone who has the ability to kill 12 million people is facing just a handful of years in jail," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a news release. "Fentanyl is a national epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year and it's not going to stop unless we have the tools as prosecutors to hold these drug dealers and drug manufacturers accountable for peddling death. Every parent in America should be petrified that one day they are going to walk into their child's bedroom and find them dead because their child thought they were experimenting with recreational drugs and instead drug dealers sold them a deadly dose of fentanyl. This is not fear-mongering; this is reality - and if we don't start strengthening penalties for drug dealers it's going to be the reality for you or someone you love."

Gomez-Santana has been charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell.

He faces a maximum sentence of six years and eight months in jail if convicted on all counts.

In November, Orange County prosecutors issued a warning to drug dealers, manufacturers, and distributors, saying if their deals result in someone's death, they could be charged with murder.

Last month, the Orange County District Attorney's Office cross-designated an Orange County prosecutor as a federal prosecutor to prosecute fentanyl cases federally to maximize sentences for drug dealers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyillegal drugsfentanylcrimedrug arrestorange county newsdrug bustlos angelesdrugdrugs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DRUG BUST
Riverside County authorities seize $1.5M worth of fentanyl products
$60,000 worth of meth found stuffed in child booster seats
Cocaine disguised as potatoes seized by Colombian authorities
San Bernardino traffic stop leads to major guns, drug bust
TOP STORIES
What does Supreme Court decision on abortion rights mean for CA?
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Guilty plea entered in OC DUI crash that killed couple
LA County indoor mask mandate may not happen until July. Here's why
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Chase ended with LAPD opening fire on armed carjacking suspect: Video
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
Show More
How does overturning Roe v. Wade affect IVF treatments?
Man injured in Westlake District hit-and-run speaks out
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Murder suspect arrested after dispute ends in shooting in Hollywood
How personal data could be used to enforce anti-abortion laws
More TOP STORIES News