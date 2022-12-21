2 suspects accused of shipping fentanyl out of country from Orange County, police say

Officers located five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the suspects' vehicle.

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) -- Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Wednesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter, police said.

Police said the driver and passenger admitted having narcotics in their possession. The driver also told officers he was on probation and consented to a search of the vehicle, police said.

Officers located five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the car, and the driver and passenger were arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics for sale, police said.

Upon investigating, officers learned that the suspects were allegedly shipping fentanyl out of the country, and additional charges are pending, police said.

