Pickup truck slams into Panorama City gas station; 7 sent to hospital, authorities say

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eleven people, including several children, were evaluated for injuries after the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a gas station Tuesday afternoon in Panorama City.

According to fire officials, the driver was towing a concrete pumping trailer when it smashed into a gas pump at the 76 gas station on the corner of Roscoe Boulevard and Woodman Avenue.

Six adults and five children suffered minor injuries, authorities said. The ages of the children weren't immediately released.

Four of the patients declined to go to the hospital. The remaining seven were sent for further evaluation.

It's unclear if the count includes the driver of the pickup.

The collision did not cause a fire, though a minor fuel spill did occur, authorities said.

There's also no impact to traffic in the area.

It's unclear what caused the driver to crash. The incident remains under investigation.