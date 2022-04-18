ice cream

Peeps-flavored ice cream available at Cold Stone Creamery until May 1

By Zoe Sottile
Peep, peep: Springtime's favorite candy is back, now in the form of Peeps-flavored ice cream.

Cold Stone Creamery is selling a chilly twist on the classic chick-shaped marshmallows with Peeps sundaes, which you can have delivered to your home for free on Easter.

The treat consists of Peeps-flavored ice cream with whipped topping, blue sugar crystals, and a yellow Peeps marshmallow candy in the shape of a chick, Cold Stone says on its website.

They're also offering a Peeps-flavored milkshake, and fans can add a Peep topping to any ice cream flavor.

Easter season accounts for about 75% of Peeps sales each year, and the company often debuts unexpected collaborations during the early spring.

This year, in addition to the ice cream, fans of the sugary little birds can also buy Peeps nail polish from Sally Hansen; try out pastel Peeps makeup from ColourPop; and pick out stuffed Peeps bunnies at Build-A-Bear Workshop, according to Just Born Quality Confections, which manufactures Peeps.

Weird? Maybe. But last year, Pepsi launched a limited-edition Peeps soda, and 7-Eleven served a Peeps latte.

While those options are no longer available, fans interested in trying the ice cream can have it delivered to their homes free of charge. Cold Stone is offering free delivery on all orders placed during weekends throughout April.

The ice cream flavor will be available at Cold Stone Creamery until May 1.



