Mama's on 39 in Huntington Beach strives to serve delicious and affordable meals

At Mama's on 39, you're instantly surrounded by family, and the food will definitely give you that home-cooked-meal feeling.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- If you need a break from those holiday leftovers, why not let "Mama" do the cooking? Make your way to Mama's on 39 in Huntington Beach, a favorite among Orange County locals.

At Mama's, they offer a variety of homestyle dishes along with drinks.

"It's comfort, it's casual, the food is delicious," said Sri Divel, who's in charge of marketing for Mama's on 39.

They serve comfort cuisine and cocktails and with more than 150 menu items. Be sure to come hungry for either breakfast, lunch or dinner because the co-owner of the restaurant, Robert Corrigan, is letting everyone know they have "gigantic portions."

"It is crazy," he said.

This is a great choice for college students who are looking for delicious food and want to stay on budget.

"You get lots of food, big portions, so you can grab breakfast and have enough to eat for lunch and dinner," said customer Joshua Gaspard.

Plus, you've got to try their best sellers, like the loaded tater tots piled high with an impossible burger, cheese, green onions and Mama's signature sauce.

They also have chicken and waffles which has big pieces of crispy, juicy chicken and homemade gravy. Lastly, the paddy melt.

"You can see its thick toasted sour dough. It has the burger patty, grilled onions, thick cheese, pickles - it's just everything. Mama's secret sauce on there."

Don't forget to leave some room for French toast, which is coated in Cap'n Crunch cereal.

Just like at Mama's house, you're surrounded by family at the restaurant - literally!

In each of Mama's three Orange County locations, you'll see a Mama's wall, which has pictures of real local moms, submitted by customers in the community.

Another thing that's cool about the restaurant is the Thrifty ice cream they serve.

"It's something that's so special, so unique. During the summer, we have a line around the building just for that ice cream window. So it's something that's so cool, and you just can't find it anymore, and we have it," said Divel.

Whether it's the Monster Burger or the Monster Cocktail (a 32 ounce Mama Mary) customers have been visiting the restaurant for 12 years.

"The loaded biscuit skillet is the best breakfast item on the menu," said one of the customers.

"It's a blessing. We are so thankful for everybody who walks through our doors here. There are so many amazing places to eat in Southern California, as we all know. Just that anybody would take time out of their day to say something nice about us just makes us feel great," said Corrigan.

Mama's has locations in Huntington Beach, Los Alamitos and Ladera Ranch.

Thank you Pete for the submission!