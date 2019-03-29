Crime & Safety

Metro subway station rape: Person detained is not suspect in brutal East Hollywood attack

A person of interest has been detained two weeks after a 60-year-old woman was brutally raped at a Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood, the LAPD said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police said Friday the person detained is not the suspect wanted for raping a 60-year-old woman at a Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood.

Investigators said earlier that a person of interest was detained in the case. Police later confirmed that the detained individual is not the suspect in the brutal rape, which occurred two weeks ago.

However, the individual is still being held on an unrelated charge, police said.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras, and his photos were distributed by investigators as part of a search.

According to the LAPD, the attack happened March 14 at the subway station located at Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. The assailant lured the victim into an emergency exit stairwell and attacked her after she asked him for directions, police said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the LAPD's Northeast Division at (323) 561-3328.
