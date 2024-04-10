The shooting happened in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

At least 2 shot amid celebration to mark end of Ramadan in Philadelphia neighborhood: Sources

PHILADELPHIA -- At least two people were shot in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia as people were celebrating the end of Ramadan.

Sources tell sister station WPVI Action News that multiple people have been shot in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The circumstances of this shooting are not yet known.

Four people are currently in custody, Action News has learned from sources, and one police officer also opened fire.

There were multiple children ranging in age from two to 14 years old who were separated from their families. A reunification checkpoint has been established at 48th and Girard St.

A pedestrian who was running from the scene was hit by a car. The extent of that person's injuries are not yet known.

Video from WPVI's Chopper 6 showed multiple tables, chairs and tents that were abandoned in the chaos.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.