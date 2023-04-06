LIVE: LAPD chasing suspect in reported stolen vehicle

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are chasing a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous driving a reported stolen vehicle through Los Angeles.

The pursuit began Wednesday evening, reaching high speeds in the Pico-Union district.

AIR7 HD was above the scene when at least three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and took off running as the driver continued driving.

Just after 11 p.m., the driver began slowing down as he was driving on S Alvarado Street with what appeared to be a blown-out tire.

The suspect drove around in circles for several minutes with a police vehicle close behind him. The suspect ended up driving on a tire-less rim at around 11:18 p.m. as he was heading down West Pico Boulevard.

Details regarding the alleged theft and what the suspect was initially wanted for were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.