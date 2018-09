An Orange County judge on Thursday ruled that SB54, California's so-called "sanctuary state" law, is unconstitutional.The Superior Court judge said the law violates the rights of charter cities.The ruling comes in response to a challenge from Huntington Beach officials. The city opposed the controversial law, arguing it infringes on local governments' authority. The judge agreed, saying cities must be allowed to police themselves.The law bars some cooperation between local cities and federal officials enforcing immigration laws.