ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --An Orange County judge on Thursday ruled that SB54, California's so-called "sanctuary state" law, is unconstitutional.
The Superior Court judge said the law violates the rights of charter cities.
The ruling comes in response to a challenge from Huntington Beach officials. The city opposed the controversial law, arguing it infringes on local governments' authority. The judge agreed, saying cities must be allowed to police themselves.
MORE: Orange County Board votes to join Trump admin lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
The law bars some cooperation between local cities and federal officials enforcing immigration laws.