POLITICS

Orange County judge rules California's 'sanctuary state' law unconstitutional

By ABC7.com staff
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
An Orange County judge on Thursday ruled that SB54, California's so-called "sanctuary state" law, is unconstitutional.

The Superior Court judge said the law violates the rights of charter cities.

The ruling comes in response to a challenge from Huntington Beach officials. The city opposed the controversial law, arguing it infringes on local governments' authority. The judge agreed, saying cities must be allowed to police themselves.

MORE: Orange County Board votes to join Trump admin lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law


The law bars some cooperation between local cities and federal officials enforcing immigration laws.
