Today is last day to register to vote in California

EMBED >More News Videos Gavin Newsom and John Cox are facing off in California's race for governor.

EMBED >More News Videos Polls say California's 25th congressional district race between Democratic challenger Katie Hill and Republican incumbent Steve Knight is a toss-up.

EMBED >More News Videos Democrat Gil Cisneros has used $8 million of his lottery winnings in his race against Republican Young Kim for the Orange County-based 39th District congressional seat.

Monday is the last day to register to vote online or by mail in California, just two weeks ahead of the midterm elections.Most registrar offices in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire will be open between 8 and 9 a.m., where people can go and register.About 75 percent of of all eligible voters in the state are already registered to vote, according to Sept. 7 report from the office of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla To register online or to check if you're already registered,The deadline to register to vote in person is Tuesday, Nov. 6 - which is Election Day. Californians who miss the Monday registration deadline will have all the way up to Election Day to register, thanks to the conditional voter registration process In Los Angeles County, there are 6.1 million people who are eligible to vote, but only 5.2 million have actually registered, according to the registrar recorder.So why have 1 million people not registered, especially millennials? L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said it's not so much apathy, it's more about making the connection between voting and being meaningful to other things that they're already doing in civic life.Get the latest updates on elections news at:For everything you need to know about all the California propositions, check out our