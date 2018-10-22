POLITICS

Today is last day to register to vote in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Monday is the last day to register to vote online or by mail in California, just two weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

By
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
Monday is the last day to register to vote online or by mail in California, just two weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

Most registrar offices in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire will be open between 8 and 9 a.m., where people can go and register.

About 75 percent of of all eligible voters in the state are already registered to vote, according to Sept. 7 report from the office of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

To register online or to check if you're already registered, click here.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's gubernatorial candidates
EMBED More News Videos

Gavin Newsom and John Cox are facing off in California's race for governor.



The deadline to register to vote in person is Tuesday, Nov. 6 - which is Election Day. Californians who miss the Monday registration deadline will have all the way up to Election Day to register, thanks to the conditional voter registration process.

RELATED: Orange County district attorney's race grows more contentious

In Los Angeles County, there are 6.1 million people who are eligible to vote, but only 5.2 million have actually registered, according to the registrar recorder.

RELATED: Congressman Steve Knight in tight race with first-time candidate Katie Hill in Northern LA's 25th District
EMBED More News Videos

Polls say California's 25th congressional district race between Democratic challenger Katie Hill and Republican incumbent Steve Knight is a toss-up.



So why have 1 million people not registered, especially millennials? L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said it's not so much apathy, it's more about making the connection between voting and being meaningful to other things that they're already doing in civic life.

RELATED: Lottery winner running for Congress in OC's tight 39th District race
EMBED More News Videos

Democrat Gil Cisneros has used $8 million of his lottery winnings in his race against Republican Young Kim for the Orange County-based 39th District congressional seat.



Get the latest updates on elections news at: abc7.com/vote.

For everything you need to know about all the California propositions, check out our 2018 Voter Guide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018votingelection 2018election dayCaliforniaNorwalkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Are you registered to vote? Check here
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Elections 2018: Where and when to vote
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
POLITICS
Maxine Waters' face placed on 'Halloween' billboard in Mid-City
GOP incumbent faces tight race in Northern LA's 25th District
US-bound migrants cross river at Guatemala-Mexico border
Caravan migrants break Guatemala border fence, rush Mexico
More Politics
Top Stories
Possible Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Missing Palmdale woman found alive, husband found dead
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
VIDEO: Florida officer punches girl, 14, during arrest
Georgia police officer from Southern California shot to death
Woman struck, killed by hit-run driver in Pasadena
Rae Carruth released nearly 20 years after girlfriend's murder
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tomorrow
Show More
10-year-old boy wounded in Pomona drive-by
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Amy Schumer boycotts Super Bowl in support of Kaepernick
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Rams jump to 7-0 start with 39-10 win over 49ers
More News