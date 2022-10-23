14-year-old girl dies after Porter Ranch crash that also killed teen boy, injured 8 others

A second teenager has died in a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured eight others in Porter Ranch Saturday, police say.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 14-year-old girl died in a multi-vehicle crash that also killed a 16-year-old boy and injured eight others in Porter Ranch Saturday, police say.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block Reseda Boulevard.

A 16-year-old was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene. The coroner's office identified him as Magnus Robinson. Authorities initially said he was 17.

Nine people were taken to hospitals, where a 14-year-old girl died after arriving at the facility, the LAPD announced Sunday. The girl's name has not been released.

LAPD also announced that another victim, a 16-year-old, suffered fractures to their skull and hip. No update was given on the condition of the other victims.

LAPD said the crash occurred after a driver was heading southbound on Reseda Boulevard and crossed the center line, slamming into two other vehicles and several parked cars.

Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say speed played a role.

