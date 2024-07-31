17 patients file lawsuit after hidden camera found at Santa Clarita chiropractic business

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than a dozen patients are taking legal action against a chiropractor in Valencia after a hidden camera was found in an office bathroom.

A complaint states Vanderhyde invaded their privacy by secretly recording them. He was arrested last month for possession of child pornography and allegedly hiding a hidden camera in a public restroom. He posted bail the same day.

"I couldn't believe it, I was terrified," said a patient, who identified herself only as Alex F. "I had reached out to the sheriff and had to give a description of my children and myself."

The discovery was made in May. An employee at the facility found the camera taped to the top of a cabinet and hooked into a power bank behind it. The camera was reportedly in place for three days.

According to attorney Benjamin Ikuta, "images exist."

"We don't know if it was sent to a cloud or Bluetooth but we do know all the images exist," he said. "The police verified the images exist and that there were clear images of people undressing, using the bathroom, not just patients but minors as well."

The complaint also alleges that Vanderhyde engaged in sexual misconduct with patients.

"Several of them explained that the treatment they received from Dr. Vanderhyde was not what they would consider typical chiropractic treatment, which did include adjusting areas around and touching their genitals," said attorney Janna Trolia.

The patients simply want to stop this from happening again.

"I want justice to be served to this individual and to this establishment," said Alex F. "I want to make sure no one ever does this. I want there to be better vigilance in all practices everywhere because this is horrific."

The Joint Chiropractic issued a statement Tuesday that read, "At The Joint Chiropractic, the safety of our patients and staff, and the integrity of the service we provide, are always our highest priorities. We are not at liberty to discuss ongoing legal matters."

The investigation remains ongoing.