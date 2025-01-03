2 hospitalized after crash involving Metro bus and several other vehicles in San Fernando Valley

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were injured and two of them hospitalized Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Metro bus in the San Fernando Valley, officials said.

The collision occurred about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Raymer Street in Van Nuys. Video from AIR7 showed three sedans in the pileup along with the bus.

Of the two patients who were taken to a hospital, one was in serious condition and the other sustained minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No arrests or citations were immediately announced. The cause of the crash was under investigation.