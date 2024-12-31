2 separate DTLA shootings leave 4 people injured, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two separate shootings within blocks of each other left four people injured Monday night in downtown Los Angeles, according to police.
The first incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at the shopping center on Figueroa and 7th streets, just outside of the Target store.
When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said one of the victims may be a security guard at a business in the area. Both victims were taken to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown.
It's unclear what prompted the shooting or whether gunfire erupted inside a business or outside of a business.
Meanwhile, Eyewitness News obtained the following photo of the suspect, who remains at large.
Another shooting near 7th Street and Maple Avenue, which is about a mile from the shopping mall, also injured two people, according to police.
A man and a woman were both rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. Information on a suspect or suspects in this case was not immediately available.
It's also unclear if both incidents are connected.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.