Police investigating home invasion at multi-million dollar home in Hollywood Hills

Police are investigating a break-in at a multi-million dollar home in the Hollywood Hills.

Police are investigating a break-in at a multi-million dollar home in the Hollywood Hills.

Police are investigating a break-in at a multi-million dollar home in the Hollywood Hills.

Police are investigating a break-in at a multi-million dollar home in the Hollywood Hills.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills in which two suspects broke into a multi-million dollar home.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Details are limited but according to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects broke in through the back while at least one person inside hid in the bathroom.

AIR7 was above the scene and captured a shattered window near the pool area.

Information on the suspects' whereabouts was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.