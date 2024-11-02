'My voice is heard:' LA County inmates cast ballots through in-person voting in jails program

Los Angeles County recently received an award for Outstanding Service and Accessibility for its In-Person Voting in the Jails program.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As a group of Los Angeles County inmates submitted their ballots on Thursday, there was a round of applause.

For some, it was their first time voting.

"I feel the future is in somebody else's hands, so we should have a voice in it," said one inmate.

Historically, incarcerated eligible voters could only cast their ballots through the Vote by Mail program, which officials said didn't provide the security and experience as in-person voting.

"The voter has to rely on, or at least to a certain degree, rely on getting that information and handing it off a corrections officer whereas in the in-person voting experience, they have that independence that we all have in the active voting," said L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.

In 2020, when L.A. County implemented its new voting model and system, they expanded voting access to include in-person voting in jails.

This year, the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department brought the in-person voting experience to all county jails for the first time.

Inmates do have the right to vote under certain conditions.

"They're either pretrial, or they're in the facility for a misdemeanor, or they're in custody for something other than a felony conviction," explained Logan. "In California, the only time you're denied your right to vote is if you're incarcerated in a state or federal facility for a felony."

The county recently received the 2024 Professional Practices Independence Award for Outstanding Service and Accessibility for its in-person voting in the jails program.

Most of the inmates who voted Thursday are awaiting trial.

"They have an absolute right to vote," said Marcus Huntley with the L.A. County Public Defender's office. "Because they're detained, they don't have the ability to go out to the polls. So it's great to see that the registrar's office and the sheriff's department brings the polls to them."

There has been an inmate voting program since 2012, and this year, the county was able to register more than 2,800 people.

"Not all people that we have in custody would be able to utilize these centers, but if they are registered to vote, will be able to vote," said LASD Assistant Sheriff Custody Operations Paula Tokar. "We still allow mail in ballots."

Another advantage is there are 18 languages available with the machines used. Those who spoke with Eyewitness News said it makes them feel like they're not forgotten.

"I feel great, like my voice is heard regardless of my situation," said an inmate. "My voice is heard and I get to do something today for tomorrow."