3 taken to hospital after suffering chemical burns at Van Nuys restaurant; building evacuated

Three people were hospitalized after suffering chemical burns at a Van Nuys restaurant, officials said.

Three people were hospitalized after suffering chemical burns at a Van Nuys restaurant, officials said.

Three people were hospitalized after suffering chemical burns at a Van Nuys restaurant, officials said.

Three people were hospitalized after suffering chemical burns at a Van Nuys restaurant, officials said.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were taken to hospitals Friday morning after suffering chemical burns at a Van Nuys restaurant, officials said.

The incident prompted the evacuation of the building on West Sherman Way, near Costello Avenue, shortly after 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

One patient was transported to Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City in unknown condition, and two others were taken to Valley Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.

A hazardous materials team was summoned to the scene.

The cause of the injuries was not immediately clear.