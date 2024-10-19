$300,000 worth of property stolen in overnight burglary at Woodland Hills home

Suspects stole an estimated $300,000 worth of property -- including jewelry, cash and a safe -- during an overnight break-in at a home in Woodland Hills, police said.

$300,000 worth of property stolen in break-in at Woodland Hills home Suspects stole an estimated $300,000 worth of property -- including jewelry, cash and a safe -- during an overnight break-in at a home in Woodland Hills, police said.

$300,000 worth of property stolen in break-in at Woodland Hills home Suspects stole an estimated $300,000 worth of property -- including jewelry, cash and a safe -- during an overnight break-in at a home in Woodland Hills, police said.

$300,000 worth of property stolen in break-in at Woodland Hills home Suspects stole an estimated $300,000 worth of property -- including jewelry, cash and a safe -- during an overnight break-in at a home in Woodland Hills, police said.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Suspects stole an estimated $300,000 worth of property -- including jewelry, cash and a safe -- during an overnight burglary at a home in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

Two suspects gained entry by shattering a window on the side of home in the 22500 block of Dolorosa Street at about 12:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. A getaway driver was believed to be waiting in a waiting vehicle.

No one was home at the time of the break-in, according to the LAPD.

The suspects fled the scene and remained at large. Descriptions of the intruders were not available.

After arriving home later, a person who lives in the house called police.