5 Freeway overnight closures planned next week in Commerce, Downey, Santa Fe Springs

Caltrans is planning multiple overnight closures on the 5 Freeway next week.

Caltrans is planning multiple overnight closures on the 5 Freeway next week.

Caltrans is planning multiple overnight closures on the 5 Freeway next week.

Caltrans is planning multiple overnight closures on the 5 Freeway next week.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You might have to contend with some road closures next week if you drive down the 5 Freeway during your morning commute.

Caltrans is planning multiple overnight closures on the 5 Freeway in Commerce, Downey and Santa Fe Springs starting Monday night, Jan. 6, through Saturday morning, Jan. 11. The closures will be between the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Two northbound lanes will be closed between Lakewood and Washington boulevards, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans says crews will be working to remove a median barrier and replace some worn out pavement along the 5 Freeway.

The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation project on a 6.5-mile stretch of I-5 from the I-605 interchange to north of Atlantic Boulevard, according to Caltrans.