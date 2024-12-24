5-year-old boy, sole survivor of Colton crash that killed father and grandparents, still recovering

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a horrific crash on the 10 Freeway in Colton last week that took the life of four people.

Nathanial Rodriguez is the sole survivor of the crash that killed his father, his father's girlfriend and both of his grandparents.

"You know, you never think this can happen to you until it happens," said the boy's mother, Adriana Shrem.

She's spent many sleepless at UC Irvine Medical Center, where her son has undergone seven surgeries since the crash on Dec. 15.

Not only did Nathanial suffer severe burns, but he remains on a ventilator and had both of his arms amputated below the elbows. He also broke both of his legs in the crash, and is receiving antibiotics for a bacterial infection on his skin.

"He needs a specialist for the head, the eyes, the lips, and his condition just remains the same: critical," said Shrem. "It's day by day. Every day he comes back out of surgery, it's a blessing... That's all I could wish for."

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the freeway near Riverside Avenue. The car went off the side of the road before hitting a tree stump and bursting into flames.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Nathaniel's family.

"(Don't) take life for granted," said Shrem. "Love those around you. If you have any animosity toward anyone... just be happy. Life is too short, and you never know what can happen in the blink of an eye."