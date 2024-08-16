73-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Tarzana

TARZANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed by a driver who drove away from the scene in Tarzana, authorities said Friday.

The collision was reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to 19563 Ventura Blvd. south of the 101 Freeway. When they arrived, witnesses told police a suspect driving a dark sedan east on Ventura struck the man, who was walking outside of the crosswalk, and sped away from the scene, an LAPD spokesman said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.

Police found a gray sedan with damage to its front end and a smashed windshield about a half a mile from the crash scene.

The LAPD's Valley Traffic Division is investigating the collision.