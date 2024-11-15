Woman pretended to be nurse at various SoCal hospitals, oversaw dozens of patients, police say

BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) -- A 44-year-old woman suspected of impersonating a registered nurse at a Burbank hospital and overseeing approximately 60 patients before she was discovered is due back in court next month on identity theft and other charges.

Amanda Leeann Porter, a resident of Virginia, allegedly carried out similar scams at other Southland hospitals, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Porter was arrested by Burbank police Nov. 7 after she posted bond following a similar offense allegedly carried out at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita.

Burbank police said that in April, Porter allegedly impersonated an out-of-state registered nurse and obtained a nursing position at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center. Over the next month, she oversaw about 60 patients, police said.

"Hospital staff soon discovered Porter was impersonating a real registered nurse, who lived out of state," the police department said in a

statement. "By the time Porter was terminated, she received two paychecks for the time she was fraudulently employed.''

Police said Porter is not a licensed nurse and is on federal probation for a fraud violation in Virginia.

"During this investigation, detectives learned that Porter continued to obtain employment with various local hospitals using a variety of false identities,'' according to Burbank police.

On Tuesday, Porter was charged with identity theft, false impersonation and grand theft, according to police and Los Angeles Superior Court records.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday and is due back in court in Burbank on Dec. 2, when a date is expected to be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial.

Porter remains jailed without bail, according to jail records.

Police said they believe she may have committed additional similar offenses in the area, and anyone with information was asked to contact local law enforcement or Burbank Police Detective Arias at 818-238-3210.

