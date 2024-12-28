Anaheim police shoot and kill robbery suspect armed with replica firearm, authorities say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim Police Department officers fatally shot a 30- year-old suspect in Anaheim and an investigation into the shooting was underway Saturday.

Police responded at 8 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of East South Street, just east of Anaheim Boulevard, after receiving calls regarding a possible robbery. When they arrived, they encountered the man and the shooting occurred, according to Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and the officers immediately rendered first aid. Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the scene and took the suspect to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Sutter said.

Police said a realistic-looking replica firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Orange County coroner's office will release his name once it is confirmed, authorities said.

Four officers were involved in the shooting and none was injured, Sutter said.

Due to the type of weapon recovered at the scene, the California Department of Justice has responded to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, police said.

Homicide detectives from the Anaheim PD, along with the department's Major Incident Review Team, Internal Affairs and personnel from the Anaheim Police Review Board and Office of Independent Review will also review the shooting.