The 10th Annual Angel City Games celebrates a decade of adaptive sports excellence

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Angel City Sports will host the 10th Annual Angel City Games from June 28-30 at Cerritos College.

Celebrating a decade of achievements, this flagship event is recognized as the largest Paralympic-style adaptive sports gathering in the Western United States, featuring 18 sports including track and field, wheelchair basketball, and swimming, alongside a range of clinics and special events.

Designed for individuals of all ages and skill levels with physical, mobility, or visual impairments, the Games are an invitation to celebrate a decade of remarkable achievements in adaptive sports.

Registration is open for athletes, volunteers, spectators, and media. All interested parties are encouraged to visit angelcitygames.org to sign up.

There is no entry fee, ensuring access for everyone is reflected in Angel City Sports' commitment to eliminating barriers and promoting inclusivity in adaptive sports.

The event will include The Hartford Experience Zone, where participants can visit an immersive area showcasing adaptive sports, vendor booths, and interactive activities.

The Opening Ceremony will start the Games on June 28 with a special ceremony celebrating the spirit of perseverance and achievement.

There will also be an All-Star Basketball Game on June 29, where celebrities and top adaptive athletes unite for a thrilling court showdown.

On June 30, the Toddler Games will offer a heartwarming and inspiring experience, designed specifically for our youngest participants.

For a complete list of events and activities, visit angelcitygames.org.