Anthem Blue Cross pledges $10 million to help communities impacted by wildfires

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Anthem Blue Cross and the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation announced $10 million in new grants to help communities impacted by the deadly wildfires in Southern California.

Anthem Blue Cross said the funding will help bolster partnerships with national and community organizations focused on assisting those whose lives have been upended by the disaster. It will also help provide food, shelter, medical care, mental health services, economic assistance, infrastructure repair and rebuilding efforts.

"We are deeply committed to California's residents with more than 6,800 of our associates calling California home," said Beth Andersen, president Anthem Blue Cross Commercial Plans. "We want our associates, members, care providers, and communities to know we stand with them. Together with our partners, Anthem Blue Cross and the Foundation will continue offering support now to help our neighbors impacted by wildfires rebuild their lives, businesses, livelihoods, and communities."

