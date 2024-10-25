Authorities ID suspect who died in rollover crash at end of high-speed police chase near Gorman

Authorities have identified the driver of a stolen vehicle who was killed during a high-speed chase in northern Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have identified the driver of a stolen vehicle who was killed after a high-speed chase ended in a violent rollover crash in northern Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

Anna Zauner, 26, was killed after fleeing from police for more than an hour in a stolen 2024 Honda CRV at high speeds and then losing control and slamming into a guardrail and overpass on the 5 Freeway in the Gorman area, according to authorities.

It's unclear how the vehicle was stolen.

The chase started around 2 p.m. in the Sylmar area as LAPD officers began pursuing the suspect.

During the chase, she weaved across lanes and through a construction zone, sometimes reaching speeds above 100 mph.

The California Highway Patrol continues its investigation into the deadly crash.