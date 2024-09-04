Body found in minivan in northeast Los Angeles; investigation underway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A body was found inside a minivan Wednesday in northeast Los Angeles, and the person who called police said it appeared the body might have been there a while.

Officers responded to 800 block of Avenue 50 near El Paso Drive around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the body was found inside the Kia minivan, though further details weren't immediately released. The person who reported the body said it looked like it might have been in the vehicle for some time, saying it showed signs of decay, according to police.

Investigators have not determined whether the body is of a male or a female and it's unclear how the person died.

The incident remains under investigation.