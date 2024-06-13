Pro-Palestinian protesters barricade building housing president's office at Cal State LA

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Cal State LA piled up furniture and created barricades in front of the building housing the campus administration.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Cal State LA piled up furniture and created barricades in front of the building housing the campus administration.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Cal State LA piled up furniture and created barricades in front of the building housing the campus administration.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Cal State LA piled up furniture and created barricades in front of the building housing the campus administration.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters have barricaded a building at Cal State Los Angeles, where the president of the campus is apparently stuck sheltering in place in her office, Eyewitness News has learned.

Protesters had already set up encampments on another section of campus more than a month ago. But on Wednesday a group broke off and started piling up furniture, overturned golf carts and tables to create barriers in front of the Student Services Building.

The office of Campus President Berenecea Johnson Eanes, who was appointed last year and started this January, is on the eighth floor of the building.

The college was asking employees in the Student Services Building to shelter in place, while employees elsewhere on campus were instructed to leave.

Pro-Palestinian encampment at CSULA linked to vandalism, anti-semitic graffiti

CSULA students not involved in the protest say their classmates have the right to express themselves but the encampment is blocking campus access and linked to vandalism and graffiti.

By late afternoon much of the campus beyond the SSB appeared empty as AIR7 HD flew overhead. A campus spokesperson confirmed that about a dozen school employees were still in the SSB as of Wednesday evening but would not confirm if Eanes was still among them.

A group of protesters, many of them covering their faces, were stationed in front of the building's entrance. There was graffiti covering some windows.

There did not appear to be many campus police, or any officers from outside agencies, in the area.

The school referred to the group as "unauthorized protest activity."

Some protesters were bringing in supplies, food and reinforcements to the building, signs they were prepared to stay for some time.