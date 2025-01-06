California Highway Patrol warns of Amber Alert scam

The California Highway Patrol is warning about a new scam involving Amber Alerts.

The California Highway Patrol is warning about a new scam involving Amber Alerts.

The California Highway Patrol is warning about a new scam involving Amber Alerts.

The California Highway Patrol is warning about a new scam involving Amber Alerts.

The California Highway Patrol is warning about a new scam involving Amber Alerts.

In a post on X, the agency said people should beware of scammers posing as Amber Alert representatives that are asking for personal information and even ask to meet you at your home.

The CHP said this is not how the Amber Alert system works. Registration is never required, and only the CHP can activate the missing child alert system.

If you are contacted by a scammer, the agency says to immediately notify your local law enforcement agency.