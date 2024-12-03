Child dies of gunshot wound in parking lot of Rancho Cucamonga shopping center

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a child died of a gunshot wound in Rancho Cucamonga.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a shopping center at 8250 Day Creek Boulevard.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was on scene investigating. The department confirmed the child was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead there.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. The age of the child has not been released.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.