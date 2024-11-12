Disneyland Resort announces holiday ticket offer for Disney+ subscribers

Are you a Disney+ subscriber? You can get a limited-time holiday ticket offer for Disneyland Resort.

It's time to make special holiday memories at the Disneyland Resort. Disney+ subscribers can take advantage of a special discounted holiday ticket offer.

Subscribers to the Disney streaming service can purchase two days admission to the park and get one day free. A valid Disney+ subscription is necessary to qualify for the limited-time offer. More details can be found here.

The holiday ticket offer goes on sale Wednesday and applies to visits between Nov. 18 and Dec. 27.

Disneyland Resort's newly unveiled holiday entertainment lineup includes dance performances, character sightings, nighttime spectaculars and live bands.

The ticket offer is just one of the exclusive perks for U.S. subscribers.

Families can ride their favorite attractions, watch dazzling nighttime spectaculars and parades, and more. Disneyland Resort recently unveiled the holiday entertainment lineup for 2024.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.