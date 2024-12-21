DJ Deorro brings holiday cheer to Huntington Park with a surprise bakery takeover

Huntington Park came alive with holiday cheer as renowned DJ Deorro surprised the community at Los Angelitos Bakery, buying out its inventory to give away treats while performing a live set.

Huntington Park came alive with holiday cheer as renowned DJ Deorro surprised the community at Los Angelitos Bakery, buying out its inventory to give away treats while performing a live set.

Huntington Park came alive with holiday cheer as renowned DJ Deorro surprised the community at Los Angelitos Bakery, buying out its inventory to give away treats while performing a live set.

Huntington Park came alive with holiday cheer as renowned DJ Deorro surprised the community at Los Angelitos Bakery, buying out its inventory to give away treats while performing a live set.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Huntington Park was buzzing with holiday spirit Tuesday when renowned EDM DJ Deorro made an unforgettable appearance at Los Angelitos Bakery. Owner Deanna Ductoc said Deorro and his team wanted to give back to the community. To show his gratitude, the DJ bought out the bakery's entire inventory and gave away treats to customers for free.

"It was like you were at your local bakery but you were also enjoying music from Deorro which was completely weird, but super cool at the same time," said customer Lupe Llerenas.

"Some people knew exactly who he was so they were just so excited. I don't think that's something that's happened here in the city of Huntington Park," Ductoc said.

Ductoc said the bakery is most famous for its baked conchas and fluffy bolillo bread. However, on this special day it was a sweet surprise to see the shelves completely empty.

"We have a variety of bread, the pan dulce, it's Mexican sweet bread. It's what we're known for. We probably have over 60 different types at least three to four dozen of each available every day. So to know that they bought it all out for the remainder of the day made it easier and it was just a blessing," Ductoc said.

"It didn't feel real, in a panadería? Who would have thought? It was amazing though," said cake decorator Alane Castillo.

The Los Angeles native performed an energetic one-hour live set. It was a heartfelt opportunity to connect with his community and show his gratitude by giving back.

"It was just an amazing experience for us, our community. I think we needed it during this time, this holiday season. So I'm more than appreciative towards him, his team and everything that they did," Ductoc said.