Driver crashes off mountain road near Malibu, ignites brush fire

A dramatic rescue unfolded near Malibu early Thursday morning when a driver crashed off a mountain road and his vehicle caught fire.

Firefighters were initially called to a brush fire near Mulholland Drive and Stunt Road just after 1 a.m. About an hour later, a CHP officer heard someone yelling for help, leading crews to the driver.

First responders quickly found the driver, pulled him to safety and rushed him to the hospital by ambulance.

Reports suggest the driver was racing two other vehicles when he lost control and crashed. The fire, which spread across an acre, was eventually contained and extinguished by firefighters.

This incident marks a week since another fire erupted in Malibu, spreading to nearly 4,000 acres.