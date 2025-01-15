Pasadena firefighter finds his wedding ring while combing through rubble of his home

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena firefighter who lost his home as he battled the Eaton Fire made an amazing discovery Tuesday while combing through the rubble of his Altadena home. He found his wedding ring!

In new video, Chien Yu is seen beaming with joy as he held the ring.

Yu works as a fire engineer and said he began battling the fire right after he evacuated his home along with his wife and two children.

He worked tirelessly to save his community and unfortunately lost his own home in the fire.

"We worked all night, worked really hard. We tried," said Yu as he held back tears, describing how hard he and his crew tried to save homes in Altadena from the wind-fueled fire.

Yu's family is doing well. They said they're counting their blessings and preparing for a brighter future.

"We have a fighting spirit in us and we have hope and faith that it will be okay and we will rebuild Altadena," said Yu's wife, Kim.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was set up to help the Yu family recover.