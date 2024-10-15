Employee shot at Santa Monica College, triggering search for suspect, police say

One employee was shot at Santa Monica College's Center for Media and Design, and a search was underway for the suspect Tuesday, authorities said.

One employee was shot at Santa Monica College's Center for Media and Design, and a search was underway for the suspect Tuesday, authorities said.

One employee was shot at Santa Monica College's Center for Media and Design, and a search was underway for the suspect Tuesday, authorities said.

One employee was shot at Santa Monica College's Center for Media and Design, and a search was underway for the suspect Tuesday, authorities said.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One employee was shot at Santa Monica College, and a search was underway for the suspect Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at the college's Center for Media and Design on Stewart Street, according to a statement from the school.

It's unclear if the individual who was shot is a faculty member or another employee. Details on their condition were not available, but video from the scene showed the victim being wheeled away onto an ambulance.

A possible motive has not been determined. Authorities have not said if the victim and outstanding suspect knew each other.

All Santa Monica College campuses will be closed Tuesday.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

