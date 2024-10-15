WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Employee shot at Santa Monica College, triggering search for suspect, police say

Jaysha Patel Image
ByJaysha Patel KABC logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 11:53AM
Employee shot at Santa Monica College; suspect outstanding, police say
One employee was shot at Santa Monica College's Center for Media and Design, and a search was underway for the suspect Tuesday, authorities said.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One employee was shot at Santa Monica College, and a search was underway for the suspect Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at the college's Center for Media and Design on Stewart Street, according to a statement from the school.

It's unclear if the individual who was shot is a faculty member or another employee. Details on their condition were not available, but video from the scene showed the victim being wheeled away onto an ambulance.

A possible motive has not been determined. Authorities have not said if the victim and outstanding suspect knew each other.

All Santa Monica College campuses will be closed Tuesday.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW