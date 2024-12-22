Eyewitness to 2024: Reflecting on the year's top stories in Southern California

2024 was comprised of 366 days and countless snapshots in time. As we close out the year and await the next, we're looking back at the moments that turned into memories.

2024 was comprised of 366 days and countless snapshots in time. As we close out the year and await the next, we're looking back at the moments that turned into memories.

2024 was comprised of 366 days and countless snapshots in time. As we close out the year and await the next, we're looking back at the moments that turned into memories.

2024 was comprised of 366 days and countless snapshots in time. As we close out the year and await the next, we're looking back at the moments that turned into memories.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- 2024 was comprised of 366 days and countless snapshots in time. As we close out the year and await the next, we're looking back at the moments that turned into memories.

Mother Nature once again kept us on our toes with another turbulent year. Several inches of rain sent mud slamming into homes, caused massive ground shifts in the Rancho Palos Verdes area and forced a damaged Wayfarers Chapel to be disassembled. Multiple wildfires destroyed homes, at least one leaving a neighborhood in cinders.

We saw several political changes in 2024 and many college campuses were transformed into encampments, as pro-Palestinian students pleaded for universities to divest from companies supporting Israel.

No one will soon forget the unbelievable 2024 season for the Dodgers, from the Seoul Series to Shohei Ohtani's historical 50/50 accomplishment to a World Series comeback championship.

While we look back at the important events over the past year, members of our ABC 7 news team offer insight into what they experienced bringing those stories to you, the viewer. Watch the entire special above.