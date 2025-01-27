Famous Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow keeping their 2 new eggs warm as nest is covered in snow

Big Bear's famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are taking turns protecting their two new eggs from the bitter cold as snow from the latest storm covered their nest.

Big Bear's famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are taking turns protecting their two new eggs from the bitter cold as snow from the latest storm covered their nest.

Big Bear's famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are taking turns protecting their two new eggs from the bitter cold as snow from the latest storm covered their nest.

Big Bear's famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are taking turns protecting their two new eggs from the bitter cold as snow from the latest storm covered their nest.

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- We're keeping a close eye on Big Bear's famous bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow. Their nest is covered in snow from the latest storm.

Jackie laid her first egg of 2025 last Wednesday, and she laid her second egg over the weekend - just past 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Friends of the Big Bear Valley.

She and her mate, Shadow, are taking turns keeping the eggs warm. We could see them hatch in about one month.

Back in December, the two were seen on camera building a nest and making a mating attempt.

The eagles were also seen playfully bickering with one another as they meticulously placed sticks to strengthen their nest.

In 2023, Jackie laid three eggs. However, none of the eggs hatched after more than a month.