'Favorite school in America:' A look at the bond between one SoCal high school and the Carters

Down the main hallway at St. Genevieve High School, you'll see dozens of mementos of the Carters' close bond with the school. In fact, Jimmy Carter once called it his "favorite school in America."

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter had a deep connection to one school in Southern California, and it all started with a simple letter.

It was 1984.

Dan Horn, the principal at St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City, decided to write a letter to Mrs. Carter. Then, to his surprise, the former First Lady responded personally, and a friendship began.

"She invited me to come to Atlanta to come have lunch with her," recalled Horn. "I think the luncheon was in 1985, and we've been friends ever since."

At the 2018 Rose Bowl, St. Genevieve premiered a student-made documentary about the life and accomplishments of Rosalynn Carter titled, "Dear Rosalynn."

"It was incredible for us to be able to have the Rose Bowl, have the former president and first lady come out, all our students and families be present, it was just a tremendous honor," said Vince O'Donoghue, the school's vice president.

His daughter was one of the many students who got to meet the Carters.

"I liked to see them smile when I saw them," recalled Emily O'Donoghue. "It made me feel happy."

Sean See, who graduated from St. Genevieve in 2012, returned to his school to help put years' worth of other students' work for the documentary.

A moment he said he'll never forget.

"I had just graduated college, I'm going to get a job making a documentary film on the 39th First Lady of the United States ... that's monumental," he recalled.

Throughout the years, the staff at St. Genevieve has made several trips to the Carters' hometown of Plains, Georgia.

One year, they were there to celebrate Jimmy Carter's 84th birthday.

"He had his bolo tie on and I forgot mine but we're dressed very similarly," said Marlon Archey, the athletic director at St. Genevieve who was there for that trip.

He still has his photo with the former president.

"We just had a great time that night, it was just like being with family," said Archey. "It's something I'll always remember."

Down the main hallway at St. Genevieve, you'll see dozens of mementos of the Carters' close bond with the school.

In fact, Jimmy Carter once called St. Genevieve his "favorite school in America." Horn even has a key to the city of Plains.

"By the way, only a handful of people have ever been given [ that key ] ," he said.

Following the news of his passing, Jimmy Carter is being remember by St. Genevieve for his faithfulness and kindness.

"Jimmy Carter has always said that he lives his life in such a way that when he puts his head on his pillow at night, if it's his last night on Earth, that he's ok with it," said Horn. "He's been an example for me and for all the students at St. Genevieve over the years. I know he's ready."

For many at the school, it's the passing of a very unique and loved president.

"As Catholics, we know ... we'll be there for him. We're sad to see the end of his life but we also know he's led a good life," said O'Donoghue.

"President Carter is such a faithful man and such a man of spirit, and I can only imagine right now that he's feeling excited about going home to God," said Archey.