More L.A. County voters favored Trump in 2024 than in 2020, data shows

LOS ANGELES -- Southern California counties followed a statewide and national trend this election, with a greater percentage of voters favoring Donald Trump than did in the 2020 election.

Although there are an estimated 2.6 million ballots left to count across California, preliminary data shows that the state experienced a rightward shift in the presidential election. The same is true in the five-county region surrounding the city of Los Angeles.

In the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura, a larger share of ballots were cast for Donald Trump than in the 2020 presidential election. The largest shift among the five counties was seen in San Bernardino County, where trump gained 7.1 percentage points.

Even in Los Angeles County, where the overwhelming majority of voters supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the past two presidential elections, Trump gained traction. He is up 4.9 percentage points from his 2020 performance with an estimated 152,000 ballots left to count.

The latest post-election data from the Secretary of State's Office shows several counties across California flipped red this election. That includes San Bernardino County, where Trump has a small majority of 50.8% of the vote this election, compared to 43.5% of the vote in 2020. Trump is also slightly ahead in Riverside County, despite only getting 45% of the vote in 2020.