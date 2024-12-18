Immigrant rights groups rally in downtown LA, decrying Trump's mass deportation plans

In honor of International Migrants Day, local organizations and hundreds of people will rally in downtown Los Angeles in an act of solidarity with immigrants, who fear President-elect Donald Trump's promised plans for mass deportation.

In honor of International Migrants Day, local organizations and hundreds of people will rally in downtown Los Angeles in an act of solidarity with immigrants, who fear President-elect Donald Trump's promised plans for mass deportation.

In honor of International Migrants Day, local organizations and hundreds of people will rally in downtown Los Angeles in an act of solidarity with immigrants, who fear President-elect Donald Trump's promised plans for mass deportation.

In honor of International Migrants Day, local organizations and hundreds of people will rally in downtown Los Angeles in an act of solidarity with immigrants, who fear President-elect Donald Trump's promised plans for mass deportation.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- In honor of International Migrants Day, local organizations and hundreds of people rallied in downtown Los Angeles in an act of solidarity with immigrants, who fear President-elect Donald Trump's promised plans for mass deportation.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights led attendees for a 1.5-mile march, rallying at Placita Olvera, 125 Paseo de la Plaza. Participants headed toward the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Center, located at E. Aliso St. and N. Alameda St., culminating with a program.

The National Day Laborer Organizing Network will gather participants at L.A. City Hall at 4 p.m., followed by a march toward the ICE detention center at 5 p.m. Mexican and Latin American bands, Los Jornaleros del Norte, Los Cadetes de Linares and La Sonora Dinamita, will perform, starting at 6 p.m.

Labor, faith and social justice organizations such as SEIU 721, SEIU USWW, SEIU 2015, UTLA, CARCEN, Korean Resource Center, ACCE, Community Coalition, and many others joined CHIRLA for the march.

Pastor Stephen "Cue" Jn-Marie of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, and Suyapa Maldonado of ACCE served as master of ceremonies.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is prioritizing informing immigrants on their rights ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office.

Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA, were scheduled to give remarks, as well as Yvonne Wheeler, president of L.A. Federation of Labor, and Jocas Perales, of Pilipino Workers Center of Southern California, among others.

L.A. City Council members Eunisses Hernandez, Hugo Soto-Martinez and Ysabel Jurado were expected to make appearances as well.

CHIRLA is leading the events as part of the Fair Immigration Reform Movement national week of action, which calls on President Joe Biden and Congress to protect immigrant families, and do what they can to enact measures to prevent incoming President Trump's promised crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Biden and the 118th Congress can take action by voting against a proposal to increase funding requests for immigration enforcement and detention, according to CHIRLA. Additionally, federal leaders have an opportunity to extend protections for immigrants who have temporary protected status and deferred action for childhood arrivals, also known as DACA.

In anticipation of the marches in downtown, Metro LA implemented detours on several bus lines from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The transit agency made changes to the following bus routes: Lines 4, 10/48 (which is one route), 28, 33, 40, 45, 70, 78, 81, 90, 92, and 94.

According to Jose Ubaldo, spokesman for Metro, were detour maps for each line posted at impacted stops in English and Spanish. Customers with questions can call the agency at 323-GO-METRO or 323-466-3876.