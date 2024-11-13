Moreno Valley students protest in support of teacher on leave over political comments

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Students at an Inland Empire high school staged a protest Tuesday in support of a teacher who was placed on leave after making fiery political remarks in a classroom.
The history teacher at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley was placed on leave after a student recorded him making critical comments about Donald Trump in class the day after the election, including comparing him to Hitler and using profanity.
More than 80 students walked out for about an hour Monday morning before returning to class, holding signs and making statements in support of the teacher's reinstatement.
"We don't want him fired," said student Peyton Taylor. "He is an amazing educator, an amazing teacher, and great for the community."
A spokesperson for Moreno Valley Unified School District said the school principal will make time to listen to students' opinions.
"During lunch, we have our theater open, and our principal will be there to listen to students," said district spokesperson Alex Sponheim. "We have students who are either for what happened, or against, so he's just there to listen to student concerns, and we really value those student concerns, because it's about their educational experience."
The teacher's job status remains unclear.