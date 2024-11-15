'The American Dream come true': South L.A. business owner celebrates 50 years serving the community

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local business in South Los Angeles is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the owner, a beloved member of the community, says this milestone is an American Dream come true.

The South L.A. community gathered at the Mobil gas station at Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Buckingham Road as they cheered on James Lee, who bought the business in 1974.

"I'm so happy. This is the American Dream come true," Lee said.

Lee immigrated from Korea in 1973 and started as a gas station attendant. Through dedication and hard work, he took ownership of the gas station just one year later, and for the past 50 years, he's had a lasting impact on the community he serves.

"He's watched the neighborhood grow and evolve through the decades. So he's seen it through it all," said Lee's son, Fred Lee.

Through the past five decades, Lee has endured a lot of challenges, including multiple recessions and the riots of 1992. Many local businesses were damaged, but not Lee's.

"We had a lot of stores like a bicycle shop, a restaurant, a liquor store, an auto parts store, all those stores burned down. But my station, my neighbors they came over and talked to them and told them not to do anything to the James station," said Lee.

"When we had the riots, this place was not touched. As a matter of fact, people stood guard to make sure nobody came here to act crazy because Mr. Lee is that kind of guy," said Laura Okunubi, owner of Idea Program Services.

Lee has maintained a wonderful relationship with the community and has always made an effort to give back -- from helping customers to creating job opportunities for local residents.

"He trusts us and he trusts me and my family and he gave me the opportunity to work here," said employee Lupe Calcada.

"This is what we love to see as the police department because we work hard on our relationship with the community and business owners. And to see him master it, it's awesome," said LAPD Capt. Alfonso Mendoza.

Lee says that his success in the business would be nothing without the support from the community. He plans to stay as long as possible.