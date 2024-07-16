John Legend, Box Tops donate $30K to Westchester school to support low-income students

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- John Legend is giving back to a Southland school in a big way.

The singer and Box Tops for Education donated $30,000 to Westport Heights Elementary School in Westchester as part of Box Tops' Legendary Teachers campaign.

The money will help support the academic achievements of low-income students. Specifically, the school plans to develop an outdoor space for its students to learn about environmental science, including how to reduce their carbon footprint to benefit future generations, according to a press release.

"John Legend has always had a long-standing passion for education and the arts and credits the teachers in his life for where he is today," the release added.

This isn't the only SoCal city the singer has impacted recently. Last week, Legend helped unveil a new food pantry in Long Beach meant to help pets whose owners are experiencing homelessness.

