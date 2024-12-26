Charter Oak USD high school teacher charged with sex assault of 2 students, DA says

COVINA, Calif. (CNS) -- A 41-year-old high school teacher is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of committing sex acts on two underage female students.

Joshua Daniel McGinn, who works in the Charter Oak Unified School District, was arrested Dec. 18 and was being held without bail, according to jail records.

He was charged earlier this month with four counts of oral copulation of a person under 18, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger, one count of contact with a minor for a sexual offense, one count of possession of child or youth pornography and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 6 in West Covina.

"Prosecutors from our Sex Crimes Division are working tirelessly to ensure justice is served for the victims and their families,'' District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. "We also want to encourage anyone who may have additional information or has been victimized to come forward and report information to the Covina Police Department. Your courage in speaking out is vital, and we are here to ensure justice is served.''

Anyone with additional information or who believes they were victimized was asked to contact Detective G. Hagle at 626-384-5621 or the Covina Police Department at 626-384-5808.

