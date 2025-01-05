Orange County firefighter suffers cardiac arrest, dies while fighting fire in Laguna Niguel

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (CNS) -- A veteran firefighter with the Orange County Fire Authority suffered a cardiac arrest and died Sunday morning while working on a residential structure fire in Laguna Niguel, authorities said.

"It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) announces the passing of Fire Apparatus Engineer Kevin Skinner,'' the agency said.

"Kevin tragically suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning while working a residential structure fire in the city of Laguna Niguel. The incident occurred at approximately 4:56 a.m. While actively engaged on scene, Kevin experienced a sudden medical emergency. Fellow firefighters immediately performed life-saving measures, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

Despite their heroic efforts, Kevin did not survive. Kevin Skinner was a dedicated member of the OCFA family, serving with distinction and

unwavering commitment to the community. His loss is deeply felt by his colleagues and the countless lives he touched during his career.''

The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Point Royale.

At a news conference Sunday morning at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, where Skinner was taken by ambulance and pronounced dead, OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said Skinner and his crew were assigned to search the home for residents, but he informed his captain that he wasn't feeling well.

He was escorted outside to a paramedic unit where he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Fennessy said Skinner joined the OCFA on July 3, 1999, and prior to that had served in the U.S. Navy for four years.

"Kevin was well-liked throughout our agency and had a gift for making everyone around him feel welcome. His presence will be missed,'' the chief added.

Skinner is survived by a wife and three children.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.