Electric vehicles are the stars at this year's LA Auto Show

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Since this is Southern California, electric vehicles are front-and-center at the LA Auto Show.

For example, Hyundai is there to show off its latest EV, the Ioniq 9. No engine or gasoline, but lots of seats.

"Ioniq 9 is more than just that three-row SUV, it's a game changer. It reflects our commitment at Hyundai to meet customers where they are on their journey towards electrification," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president of marketing and product planning at Hyundai Motor America.

Not far away, sibling Korean brand Kia unleashed some extra driving fun with its hot new three-row electric, the EV9 GT.

"You've now got a family hauler that when you push the green button on the steering wheel, it now gives you over 500 horsepower. Zero to 60 in about four seconds. That's like Ferrari territory just a few years ago," said Kia spokesperson James Bell.

From large...to small. The battery-powered Fiat 500e is now rubbing its high-voltage elbows with the high-fashion world. The new Giorgio Armani edition of the little EV will be a boutique version of the Italian compact. Literally.

Parent company Stellantis brought some other EVs, notably electric muscle in the form of the Dodge Charger Daytona, and the new battery-powered upscale Jeep, the Wagoneer S.

Not everyone's ready to go electric, but seemingly everyone still loves compact SUVs. Volkswagen got a jump on things in downtown LA this week by showing off the new Tiguan, offering an upscale vibe, in a less-than-upscale price bracket.

"That's what makes us really proud is Volkswagen is bringing premium cars to the people. We're bringing premium cars and quality, and making it accessible," said Andrew Savvas, spokesperson for Volkswagen of America.

If you're a Honda fan, their 2025 Passport is here, showing off its new extra-rugged vibe.

And Nissan brought the remodel of its long-time SUV stalwart, the Murano. Lots more style, lots more technology for 2025. The brand is also saying sayonara to a legend, the GT-R super sports car. A chance for one last look up-close.

Just don't look for Audi, BMW, or Mercedes-Benz at the show. They're sitting things out again, though one German brand is back, to a degree. Porsche of Downtown LA has brought an assortment of dream rides.

And while it sometimes seems like it, this show is not all EVs and SUVs. Chevrolet brought the new ZR-1, the most powerful Corvette ever. Definitely worth a photo.